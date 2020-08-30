Top StoriesNational

India Withdraws From Kavkaz 2020 Military Exercise

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
69

The Defence Ministry on Saturday has said that India will not be sending its contingent to the multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020 next month in Russia citing difficulties due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Russia and India are privileged strategic partner. At Russia’s invitation, India has been participating in many international events. However, due to COVID-19 and consequent difficulties in exercise, India has decided not to send a contingent this year to Kavkaz 2020. The same has been informed to the Russian side,” said Defence Ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu.

According to news agency ANI, the decision was taken after a high level meeting which included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Related News

PM Modi Recalls Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS)

Ghy: Rare Heart Surgery Performed on Kid

Fire Breaks Out At Hojai NGO

“Tibetan Buddhism Should Adapt To Chinese…

“It would not be right to take part in the multinational exercise where Chinese and Pakistani military personnel would also be present,” Defence sources told ANI.

Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia,  Syria, Iran, Egypt, Belarus, Turkey, Armenia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are set to take part in the event.

Kazkaz 2020 will take place from 15 September through 26 September at Donguz training ranges in Russia’s Orenburg.

You might also like
National

Delhi Govt Issues 4.75 Lakh E-Tokens To Purchases Of Liquor

Regional

NF Railway: 899 outsiders appointed at Lumding

Top Stories

Cyber Crime: Sarthebari Woman Loses More Than 70K To Hacker

Regional

Indigenous Forum, Assam Stages Protest Against CAB

Top Stories

GMCH doctors to resume duty from Tomorrow

National

Mumbai to Receive More Rainfall in Next 2-3 days

Comments
Loading...