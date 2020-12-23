India: World Bank Signs $500 Million Project To Build Highway

The World Bank has signed $500 million project with the Government of India to build safe and green national highway corridors in the states of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. The project will also enhance the capacity of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in mainstreaming safety and green technologies.

The agreement was signed by Dr C S Mohapatra, Additional Secretary of Finance on behalf of the Government of India, and Ms. Sumila Gulyani, Acting Country Director, India on behalf of the World Bank.

Dr. C S Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance further stated that the Government of India is committed to environmentally sustainable development in its infrastructure projects. This project will set new standards in the construction of safe roads. The selected stretches in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh will also help improve connectivity and promote economic development.

The Green National Highways Corridors Project will support MoRTH to construct 783 km highways in various geographies by integrating safe and green technology designs such as local and marginal materials, industrial byproducts, and other bioengineering solutions. The project will help reduce GHG emissions in the construction and maintenance of highways, PIB reported.

The National Highways of India carry about 40 percent of road traffic. However, several sections of these highways have the inadequate capacity, weak drainage structures, and black spots prone to accidents. The project will strengthen and widen existing structures; construct new pavements, drainage facilities, and bypasses; improve junctions; and introduce road safety features.