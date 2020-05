IndiaFightsCorona : Niti Aayog lauds 12 NE districts

The Aspirational Districts in the Northeast are Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Hailkandi & Udalguri (Assam); Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh), Chandel (Manipur); Ri Bhoi (Meghalaya); Mamit (Mizoram); Kiphire (Nagaland); West Sikkim (Sikkim) and Dhalai (Tripura).

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said that 112 Aspirational Districts across India are doing well as far as containing COVID-19 is concerned. “The Aspirational Districts Programme piloted by THE NITI Aayog has been a phenomenal success in uplifting the lives of millions in 112 most backward (aspirational) districts of the country,” said Kant.

This statement assumes significance as there are 14 Aspirational Districts in the eight north-eastern States.

The Aspirational Districts have been earmarked to bring in improved conditions in Health, Education, Financial Inclusion, Skill Development, Agriculture, and Water Resources as well as Basic infrastructure. Kant further said that as of now there are about 610 cases in 112 Aspirational Districts which is considered fairly low at less than 2 per cent of the national level of infections.