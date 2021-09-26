NationalTop StoriesWorld

Indian Army Officer Sets New Guinness Record For ”Fastest Solo Cycling”

By Pratidin Bureau

An Indian Army Officer has set a new Guinness world record for ”Fastest Solo Cycling (Men)” by covering a distance of 472 km from Leh to Manali in 34 hours and 54 minutes, a defence spokesman said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Lt Col Sripada Sriram of the strategic Strikers Division started cycling from Leh in Ladakh at 4 am on Saturday.

“Lt Col Sriram has set a new Guinness world record for the ”Fastest Solo Cycling – (Men)” from Leh to Manali (in Himachal Pradesh) on September 26. The total distance covered was 472 kilometers with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 metres,” the spokesman said.

According to the report from PTI, the officer successfully completed the route in 34 hours and 54 minutes, crossing five major passes in tough weather conditions.

It was also informed by the spokesperson that the event was part of the ”Swarnim Vijay Varsh” celebrations and marks the 195th Gunners’ Day.

