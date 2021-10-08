Indian Army Stopped 200 Chinese Troops in latest Face-Off in Arunachal Border

The Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in yet another face-off which happened last week along the Line of Actual Control after a few Chinese troops crossed the border in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and were detained by Indian soldiers. Both the Indian and Chinese troops disengaged after the local commanders resolved the issue.

The face-off lasted for a few hours before the troops disengaged and Indian troops outnumbered the Chinese at the location and there was no damage to the Indian defences in the face-off that took place between the two sides at the location, the sources said. Since the India-China border has not been formally demarcated and hence there is a difference in perception of LAC between the countries, reported Zee News.

“Peace and tranquillity in these areas of differing perceptions have been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries,” they said.

Additionally, the sources also stated that both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception and whenever patrols physically meet, the situation is managed according to established protocols.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday said it expects China to work towards an early resolution of the remaining issues along the borders of eastern Ladakh while sticking to the bilateral agreements and protocols.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has reiterated that the “provocative” behaviour and “unilateral” measures by the Chinese side resulted in disturbance of peace and tranquillity in the area.

