Indian Army To Build 60-Bedded ICU At Tezpur Medical College

In a welcome gesture, the Gajraj IV Corps of the Indian Army has said decided to build a 60-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

This was informed by Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday via Twitter.

“Also pleased that GOC 4 Corps of @adgpi has kindly consented to start construction of a 60-bedded ICU at Tezpur Medical College. This shall strengthen our #COVID19 management infrastructure. We are indeed grateful to Indian Army,” he tweeted.

