Indian Badminton Legend Nandu Natekar No More

Pratidin Bureau

Indian Badminton legend Nandu Natekar has passed away on Tuesday in Pune. He was 88.

Natekar was one of India’s earliest badminton stars. He was also the first sportsman in India to receive the Arjuna award for his sporting excellence in 1961.

One of the earliest to make a mark in Indian badminton, Natekar was the first Indian to win an international tournament in Malaysia in 1956. He also had six national titles.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of the sporting legend.

“One of the towering icons of Indian badminton, Nandu Natekar leaves behind a rich legacy, that we shall cherish forever. 6-time national champion & first Indian to win an international title in 1956, Natekar shall be remembered fondly for his drives, drops & smashes. Condolences,” he wrote.

Notably, Natekar’s son, Gaurav Natekar represented India in tennis and won gold in the doubles event with Leander Paes at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games.

