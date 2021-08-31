Indian Boxers Clinch 6 Gold Medals At Asian Youth Championships

Indian boxers dominated the Asian Youth Championships, clinching six gold medals along with nine silver and five bronze in the event where the women’s competition was affected due to pullouts caused by COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

As per reports, Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Sneha Kumari (66kg), Khushi (75kg), and Neha (54kg) clinched gold medals in the women’s draw, which shrunk after several teams fielded smaller squads because of the travel restrictions. Of the 10 women finalists, six directly made the finals because of the small size of their respective draws.

World youth bronze-medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) and Vishal (80kg) were the gold-winners in the men’s competition.

The silver-winners among women were Preeti (57kg), Khushi (63kg), Tanisha Sandhu (81kg), Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg) and Simran (52kg).

Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) ended with silver medals in the men’s competition.

Five Indian boxers, including one woman, had earlier claimed bronze medals in the youth event after losing in the semi-finals.

Among men, Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) bagged bronze medals while Lashu Yadav (70kg) ended with a bronze in the women’s category.

In the last edition of the Asian Youth Championships, held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, India had claimed 12 medals, including five gold.