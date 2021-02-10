Indian, Chinese Troops Begin Disengagement In Ladakh

After the last round of commander-level talks held between India and China on Janurary, frontline troops of both sides have started the disengagement process at the south and north banks of he Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh starting from Wednesday, the Chinese ministry have stated.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, Wu Qian, said in a brief statement, “According to the consensus reached by the ninth round of the commander-level talks between China and India, the frontline units of the Chinese and Indian armed forces began organised disengagement from North and South bank of Pangong lake from February 10”.

Meanwhile, the Indian defence and external affairs ministry is yet to comment on the development.

India and China have been engaged in border disputes since May last year in Eastern Ladakh. The tensions aggravated further after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with the Chinese troops at Galwan valley.