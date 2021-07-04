Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Indian Doctors Who Battled COVID-19 Should Be Given Bharat Ratna: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all doctors, nurses, and paramedics who served the nation during the pandemic should be honoured with the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna.

It will be a true homage to doctors who lost their lives, he asserted.

“The ”Indian Doctor” should receive Bharat Ratna this year. ”Indian Doctor” means all doctors, nurses, and paramedics. It will be a true homage to all martyred doctors. It will be an honour for those who have been serving without caring for their lives and families. The whole country will be glad at this,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) last month published its tally of the doctors who have succumbed in service to the virus during the second wave had surged to 730, while 748 doctors died in the first wave.

