Indian Embassy Suspends Services In UK

Amidst emergenceof the new mutant coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom, all consular services of the Indian embassy has been suspended till January 8 next year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions extended by Govt of the UK, all Consular Services (passport, passport surrender, visa, OCI, Attestation, etc) have further been suspended till Jan 08, 21. For information reg. resumption of Services, kindly monitor our website, Twitter & Facebook, the embassy tweeted.

On Wednesday the Embassy said: Please register with the High Commission through our website http://hcilondon.gov.in in case travel to India is urgently required. Registration link is on the homepage. We would advise not to register anywhere else for travel to India.

The country so far has recorded 2,440,202 coronavirus cases and 72,657 deaths.