Top StoriesNational

Indian Flights To Operate With 60% Capacity

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
0

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday permitted Indian airlines to increase the number of domestic passenger flights to 60%, according to an official statement.

The official data of the central government has revealed that the average occupancy rate in domestic flights since May 25 has been around 50-60% only.

On June 26, the Ministry had allowed the airlines to operate a maximum of 45% of their pre-COVID domestic flights and the statement said, “45% capacity may be read as 60% capacity”.

Related News

Arunachal: Central Team Visits Flood-Hit Areas

54% COVID-19 Cases In 18-44 Age Group

Baksa: Two Killed In Road Accident

India Records 43,000 Farmers, Daily Wagers Suicide

You might also like
Regional

Hanging bridge collapses in Assam-Arunachal border

Regional

“People opposing Citizenship Bill wants to turn Assam into Islamic State”

World

Nawaz Sharif given 7 years jail term in corruption case

Regional

Assam Floods: CM asks NEEPCO not to release water from Ranganadi dam

Sports

Dhoni dropped from T20I series against WI, Australia

Regional

Zubeen promotes Kanchenjunga

Comments
Loading...