Indian Flights To Operate With 60% Capacity

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday permitted Indian airlines to increase the number of domestic passenger flights to 60%, according to an official statement.

The official data of the central government has revealed that the average occupancy rate in domestic flights since May 25 has been around 50-60% only.

On June 26, the Ministry had allowed the airlines to operate a maximum of 45% of their pre-COVID domestic flights and the statement said, “45% capacity may be read as 60% capacity”.