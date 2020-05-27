Indian Govt may introduce lockdown 5.0

The central government is likely to extend lockdown till June 15; as per national media reports.

The fourth phase of the lockdown is currently ongoing and will end on May 31.

“In lockdown 5, states will be given freedom to take a call on religious places. No congregation or festival will however be allowed,” sources added. The government is also considering allowing states to open up gyms.

School, colleges, educational institutions, malls and cinema halls will continue to remain shut.

India’s count to COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.5 lakh mark, even as the number of fresh infections reported on Tuesday dropped slightly to its lowest number in the past six days at 5,502 while the deaths related to the virus rose by 172, the second-highest single-day toll so far.