Indian Hockey Player Rupinder Pal Singh Announces Retirement

India’s hockey star Rupinder Pal Singh announced his decision to retire from the sport on social media on Thursday morning. Rupinder, who played 223 matches during his 13-year-long career for the Indian team, is well known for his abilities as a powerful drag-flicker.

Rupinder Pal Singh announced his retirement through his twitter handle. He wrote, “Hi everyone, wanted to share an important announcement with you all.”

“I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India,” Rupinder Pal added in his retirement statement.

“I have had the honour of wearing the India jersey in 223 matches and each of these matches are special for I had the privilege of playing for this great sport-loving nation,” he said.

Rupinder Pal Singh scored three crucial goals during India’s bronze-medal winning campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, including a penalty stroke in the third-place match against Germany.

Rupinder and teammate Gurjant Singh had received a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each from Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a function organised by Hockey Chandigarh after his return to the home state.

