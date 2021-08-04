NationalSportsTop Stories

Indian Hockey Team Loses Semi-Final Against Argentina, Will Fight For Bronze

By Pratidin Bureau

India women’s hockey team lost 1-2 to Argentina in the semi-final match on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Gurjit Kaur gave India the lead early in the match by converting a penalty corner.

 However, Argentina hit back in the second quarter as their captain Noel Barrionuevo scored the equaliser.

The Indian team fought hard in the final 15 minutes but Argentina kept the danger away as they successfully defended their lead.

India will be up against Great Britain in the bronze medal clash now. 

Earlier, the Indian Women’s Hockey team has won their match against Australia in the Tokyo Olympics on Monday and entered the semi-finals on Monday.

The women have defeated world No. 2 Australia 1-0 to make it to the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time in history.

It’s just the third Olympics for India’s hockey women after 1980 and 2016. 

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: India Fails To Reach Finals In Men’s Hockey, To Fight For Bronze

