Indian Logs Less Than 40K Fresh COVID Cases, Recovery Rate Surges

For the first time in 102 days, India has logged less than 40,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

With 37,566 new COVID cases, the total tally stands at 3,03,16,897, including 293,66,601 recoveries and 5,52,659 active cases.

Meanwhile, the total death toll has touched 3,97,637 with 907 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 40,81,39,287 samples were tested as of Monday.

It may be noted that the daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day. A total of 56,994 cured patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate has surged to 96.87 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.12 per cent.

As many as 32,90,29,510 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 27,11,31,337 first dose and 5,78,98,173 second dose have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.