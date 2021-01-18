Indian Messaging App ‘Hike’ Shuts Down, Removed From App Store

While there is a lookout for effective alternatives to WhatsApp, Hike messaging app or Hike Sticker Chat has been shut down and removed from app stores on Monday.

Earlier this month, CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal took to twitter to confirm that the company is ‘sunsetting’ Hike Sticker Chat in January 2021. Even though the app is shutting down, HikeMoji will still be available in its other services, he added.

Hike had close to 100 million registered users and also supported 10 regional Indian languages. Hike Sticker chats was also called the largest Indian freeware, cross-platform instant messaging application. The company had earlier stated that the Hike Sticker Chat app has millions of users that spend approximately 35 minutes per day on the app.

However, the reason for the shutdown was not disclosed by the Indian instant messaging app Hike. The brand is all set to replace Hike Messenger with Vibe and Rush. Both these applications will be available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

Alluser data will be available to download in the app, and users’ of HikeMoji will continue to be available in two of its new apps – Vibe and Rush. Vibe by Hike is the new name given to HikeLand and Rush is a brand new byte-sized game that has been launched with version one offering users to play games like Carom and Ludo.

The Hike Sticker Chat app was launched in April 2019 with over 30,000 stickers in 40 Indian languages. By December, the app had over two million weekly active users. It plans to start generating revenue in 2020 by building virtual economy around HikeMoji and HikeMoji stickers.