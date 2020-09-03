Top StoriesNationalWorld

Indian Navy Assists Sri Lankan Tanker Firefight

By Pratidin Bureau
The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday sprung into action sending three ships and a Dornier aircraft after the Sri Lankan Navy sought assistance to control a fire onboard an oil tanker off the east coast of Sri Lanka.

“ICG ships Shaurya, Sarang, Samudra Paheredar and Dornier aircraft have been diverted for fire fighting an oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’ 37 nautical miles east off Sri Lankan coast,” the Coast Guard tweeted informing about the situation.

In a swift and air coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the Coast Guard said it immediately diverted the ships and the dornier aircraft for assistance.

According to reports, the fire began in the engine room of the vessel and the crew had been making attempts to bring it under control.

The ship carrying crude oil from Kuwait was slated to reach Paradip in India on September 5. It has over 2,00,000 metric ton in cargo.

