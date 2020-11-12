Indian Navy Launches Fifth Scorpene Submarine ‘Vagir’

‘Vagir’, India’s fifth Scorpene class submarine having superior stealth features was launched on Thursday at the Mazagon Dock in Mumbai.

Vijaya Naik, wife of Minister of state of Defence Shripad Naik, launched the submarine via video conferencing. The minister was the chief guest at the event and attended it via video call from Goa.

INS Vagir was designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS and is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines are capable of undertaking anti-surface warfare missions, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance.

Named after a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean, the first Vagir was commissioned into the India Navy on December 3, 1973, and was decommissioned on June 7, 2001.

“Building the Scorpene was indeed a challenge for MDL, as the complexity of the simplest of tasks increased exponentially due to all work having to be done in the most congested of spaces,” Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) said in a press release.

“The state-of-art technology used in the submarine has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, and hydro- dynamically optimised shape and also the ability to attack the enemy using precision guided weapons,” the release said.

The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface, MDL said. “The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention to her characteristic underwater signatures. These stealth features give it an invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines,” it added.

“With the launching of Vagir, India further cements its position as a submarine building nation. This is in sync with the current impetus of the government towards Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” MDL said.

Furthermore, two submarines, Kalvari and Khanderi have been commissioned into the Indian Navy. While the third submarine, Karanj, is in the last phase of rigorous sea trials, the fourth Scorpene, Vela, has commenced her sea trials. The sixth and last submarine, Vagsheer, is being readied for boot together.