Indian Oil assures of adequate LPG availability in North East

Mr. G Ramesh, the Chief General Manager (CGM) & State Head of IndianOil – AOD State Office which is responsible for the marketing activities of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. across the 7 North Eastern released a statement to the media reassuring the IndianOil Indane customers that the supply of LPG cylinders will remain uninterrupted.

“IndianOil is in touch with the central & state governments to ensure that the movement of LPG remains uninterrupted. Even in today’s unprecedented scenario, trucks carrying both bulk LPG and LPG cylinders have been exempted from the lockdown. All Indian Oil LPG distributors and their crew have been given curfew passes and even in these trying conditions, Indian Oil will ensure door deliveries.” assured the CGM. Mr. Ramesh appealed to the customers not to panic and not to overbook as there is plenty of LPG available.

“When we overbook we only deprive someone else who is in a more dire need for an LPG cylinder. Let us also spare a thought for the delivery boys who turn up at your place with a filled cylinder and then find out that you do not have an empty cylinder. For every such failed delivery it is not only one trip wasted, but it is also needless exposure to the virus for the delivery boy.” shared the CGM & SH.

Talking about LPG deliveries Mr. Ramesh said “We have a record of making 70% of our deliveries within 48 hours and the rest within the third day. My team is confident of maintaining this record in our fight against the pandemic.” Mr. Ramesh also elaborated on the various mediums to book an LPG refill from the comfort of our homes like making a booking through IVRS by calling 7670024365.

Cylinders can also be booked via WhatsApp by typing “REFILL” to 7588888824 from the registered mobile number. Refills can also be booked through the IndianOil ONE app which is available both on Google Playstore & Apple App Store. Any complaints on LPG safety can be lodged via the toll-free No. 1906.

Complaints can also be lodged through www.iocl.com, toll-free No. 1800-2333-555, the IndianOil One app, IndianOil Facebook page, and our twitter handles i.e. @IndianOilcl and @IOCL_Assam. Mr. Ramesh informed that “All feedback lodged through these various mediums goes through an escalation matrix and it is our commitment that these will be closed within 7 days.”

Mr. Ramesh urged all customers to stay at home and stay safe while IndianOil will ensure that the stove in your kitchen will keep burning.