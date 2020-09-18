Private Railways To Decide Their Own Fares

The government has decided to let the private players in the Railway sector decide their own fares once they start operating trains.

This was informed by VK Yadav, Chairman of Railway Board.

A report by NDTV quoted Yadav as saying, “Private players have been given the freedom to fix fares in their own way.”

He, however, added, “But, “air-conditioned buses and planes also operate on those routes, and they have to keep that in mind before setting fares.”

The move seems to be aimed at luring the investors into investing in the area, which the Modi-administration has opened up partially.