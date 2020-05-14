Indian Railways Cancel Regular Tickets Booked till June 30

Indian Railways has cancelled all regular train tickets booked for travel till June 30 barring the 15 special trains and migrant trains. The Indian Railways has announced that the trains have been cancelled and full refunds will be issued to all passengers who had booked tickets for travel on these special trains.

Shramik Special trains are taking migrant labourers from different states to their home states while the special trains are running on 15 routes to ferry stranded Indians across the country.

On May 12, Indian Railways had started 15 special trains in the ongoing lockdown with an aim to gradually resume the train services in India that are a lifeline for transport and communication in the country.

The tickets of regular trains, which are being cancelled, were booked during the lockdown period when the railways were allowing bookings for journeys in June.

Regular mail, express, passenger and suburban services of the railways had been suspended from March 25 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

On the first day of bookings on IRCTC, the Indian Railways had booked tickets for 80,000 passengers, earning a staggering amount of Rs 16 crore.