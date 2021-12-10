Indian Railways To Convert Old ICF Coaches To LHB

The official release stated that the LHB coaches would provide a better travelling experience, are technologically superior, and are safer. It further informed that Indian Railways was producing only the LHB type of coaches since 2018.

The Indian Railways have decided to convert trains operating with conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) type coaches to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB). The ministry of railways informed via a press release on December 10.

According to it, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha today informed about the decision.

The official release stated that the LHB coaches would provide a better travelling experience, are technologically superior, and are safer. It further informed that LHB coaches were being produced since 2018.

The decisions come as a part of its modernization endeavour, the note further said, adding, “Till November 2021, 575 pairs of trains have been replaced with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches”.

“The conversion of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches is being done in a phased manner subject to operational feasibility and availability of coaches” it added.

The note further said, “In addition, State of the art Vande Bharat Coaches being produced as Train sets are also being inducted. The different Coaches with improved features like Humsafar, Tejas, Antyodaya, Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri (UDAY), Mahamana, Deen Dayalu, and Vistadome are being inducted over Indian Railways”.

However, it said that the Indian Railways did not operate train services or undertake conversion on a state-wise basis.

This information was given by Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Assam also tweeted about it.

MODERNIZATION OF INDIAN RAILWAYS:



575 pairs of trains replaced with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches till November, 2021



State of the art Vande Bharat Coaches are being produced



Details: https://t.co/lkoByMxZQB pic.twitter.com/pHIMBPl016 — PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) December 10, 2021

ALSO READ: No Farmers Died Due To Police Action: Centre