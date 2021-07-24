NationalTop Stories

Indian Railways To Deliver 200 Tonnes Of Oxygen To Bangladesh

By Pratidin Bureau

In a first, Indian Railways will be delivering a consignment of 200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on an Oxygen Express train outside the country to neighbouring Bangladesh on Sunday.

The train with 10 containers departed from Tatanagar in Jharkhand on Saturday is expected to reach Benapol in Bangladesh tomorrow.

“First liquid oxygen tanker on rails 200 metric tonnes to Bangladesh loaded from Tatanagar, should reach tomorrow morning,” the Railways said.

During the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus crisis in India when states were grappling with a shortage of oxygen, the Railways began operating the Oxygen Express trains. The railways rain around 480 such trains and carried 36,841 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen across the country since it started operations on April 24, 2021.

