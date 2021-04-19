Indian Railways To Run Oxygen Express Trains

The Indian Railways is getting ready to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders across the key corridors in the country amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments had approached Ministry of Railways to explore whether liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tankers could be moved by Railways,” said a release from the Railway Ministry.

Railways explored the technical feasibility of transportation of LMO. LMO has to be transported through Roll on Roll Off (RO RO) service with road tankers placed on flat wagons.

The release further added, “Due to restrictions of height of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Over Head Equipment (OHE) at certain locations, out of the various specifications of road tankers, the model of road tanker T 1618 with height of 3320 mm was found feasible to be placed on flat wagons (DBKM) with height of 1290 mm.”

In order to ensure that parameters of transportation are tested, trials were conducted at various locations. This DBKM wagon was placed at Kalamboli goods shed in Mumbai on 15.04.2021 and a T 1618 tanker loaded with LMO was also brought here. Joint measurements were taken by representatives of Industry and Railways.

Based on these measurements, route clearances were taken and it was found that it would be possible to undertake movements as RO RO as ODC (over dimensional consignment) with speed restrictions on some sections depending on overhead clearances.

In order to enable a commercial booking and freight payment for RO-RO movement of LMO in cryogenic tankers, the Ministry of Railways has brought out a circular on 16 April providing all the necessary details and guidance on the matter. Copy of the circular is enclosed.