Indian, Russian Navies Begins Defence Exercise

A two-day mega military exercise began on Friday conducted by the Indian and Russian navies in the Bay of Bengal, aiming to further consolidate their interoperability in dealing with various security challenges.

The two countries undertook the exercise at a time when India is engaged in a border row with China.

As part of the 11th edition of the biennal exercise of ‘Indra Navy’, a wide range of activities across the spectrum of maritime operations like surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises and helicopter operations will take place.

“The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between the two navies. It epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two navies” Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He also said the exercise will further boost mutual confidence and cooperation between the two navies.

The exercise is taking place when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Moscow to attend a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).