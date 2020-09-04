Top StoriesNational

Indian, Russian Navies Begins Defence Exercise

By Pratidin Bureau
1

A two-day mega military exercise began on Friday conducted by the Indian and Russian navies in the Bay of Bengal, aiming to further consolidate their interoperability in dealing with various security challenges.

The two countries undertook the exercise at a time when India is engaged in a border row with China.

As part of the 11th edition of the biennal exercise of ‘Indra Navy’, a wide range of activities across the spectrum of maritime operations like surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises and helicopter operations will take place.

Related News

Assam: 15 More Succumb To Covid-19

NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik

Covid-19: India Crosses 4 million Cases

“We Never Lied To The Public” – CM

“The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between the two navies. It epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two navies” Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He also said the exercise will further boost mutual confidence and cooperation between the two navies.

The exercise is taking place when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Moscow to attend a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

You might also like
Regional

Students to get Rs. 50 thousand from Assam govt.

National

‘4122 cases pending against MPs and MLAs’

Regional

Assam at the heart of Act East Policy: Governor

Regional

Assam police detects DGP’s fake Facebook account

Regional

108 ambulance catches fire over Saraighat bridge

National

Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi on future plans

Comments
Loading...