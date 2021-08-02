Indian student found dead in China

An Indian student studying at a Chinese university in Tianjin was found dead in his room.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway.

As per reports, the deceased Aman Nagsen, 20, hailed from Gaya in Bihar was found dead on July 29.

He was pursuing Business Administration at the Tianjin Foreign Studies University.

He was one of the few Indian students who remained in China despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic while most of the 23,000 Indian odd students who left for home were stuck in India unable to return due to Beijing’s reluctance to lift visa restrictions.

The Indian Embassy and his family have been informed and preparations are being made to send his body home. Currently, no flights are operational between India and China.