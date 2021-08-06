SportsTop Stories

Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia Faces Crushing Defeat In Semi-Final, To Play For Bronze Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia got dominated by Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the men’s freestyle 65kg event in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Puni was defeated 5-12 by Aliyev. He will now play for the bronze medal tomorrow.

The Indian grappler might have started the game on a high, but Aliyev’s two-point move gave him a 2-1 lead against Bajrang. He further extended his lead as he took the scoreline to 4-1 with the same set of moves over Bajrang. After the first period, Bajrang trailed 1-4 against Aliyev.

Related News

COVID-19: Assam Logs 975 Fresh Cases, 14 Deaths

Traffic Movement From Assam Not Yet Resumed Despite…

Morigaon: Man Sells 3-Year-Old Son To Buy Drugs

India, China Disengage At Eastern Ladakh’s Gogra…

In the second phase, Aliyev dominated Punia as he went scoring and scoring taking the lead of 8-1. Bajrang came back strong and hard registering four points but the Azerbaijani wrestler kept on extending the lead as he went from 9-5 to 12-5 within seconds.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang won both games comprehensively. He first defeated Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan in the 1/8 Final and then beat Iran’s Morteza Ghiasi Cheka 1/4 Final.

Also Read: Traffic Movement From Assam Not Yet Resumed Despite Withdrawal Of Advisory: Mizoram Chief Secy
You might also like
National

The Accidental Prime Minister : Cong leaders issue warning

Pratidin Exclusive

Assam Floods: 15,000 Schools Damaged, Students Future At Stake

Assam

Jatiyo Sangeet distorted in Pathsala

Assam

Dibrugarh: 1st Case of Black Fungus Reported in AMCH

Top Stories

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Bangladesh On March 26, 27

Assam

12 Police Personnel of Satgaon PS Test COVID-19+