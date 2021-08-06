Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia Faces Crushing Defeat In Semi-Final, To Play For Bronze Tomorrow

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia got dominated by Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the men’s freestyle 65kg event in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Puni was defeated 5-12 by Aliyev. He will now play for the bronze medal tomorrow.

The Indian grappler might have started the game on a high, but Aliyev’s two-point move gave him a 2-1 lead against Bajrang. He further extended his lead as he took the scoreline to 4-1 with the same set of moves over Bajrang. After the first period, Bajrang trailed 1-4 against Aliyev.

In the second phase, Aliyev dominated Punia as he went scoring and scoring taking the lead of 8-1. Bajrang came back strong and hard registering four points but the Azerbaijani wrestler kept on extending the lead as he went from 9-5 to 12-5 within seconds.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang won both games comprehensively. He first defeated Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan in the 1/8 Final and then beat Iran’s Morteza Ghiasi Cheka 1/4 Final.