IndianOil assures customers of LPG delivery at home

IndianOil has been repeatedly stressing on the need for all its customers to book cylinders staying at home by using various options like IVRS, Whatsapp, IndianOil ONE app etc. Once booking has been done, customers are requested to stay at home and the cylinders will be delivered at their doorstep, informed IndianOil.

It may be mentioned here that many customers are crowding LPG distributorships for LPG refills out of panic or based on many unfound rumors. Several customers are even demanding LPG refills without bookings and are coming down to collect the cylinders from the godown.

Meanwhile, the matter has already been brought to the notice of the District Authorities and help for the same has been sought by IndianOil wherever required.

On the rumors that the supply of LPG refills from IndianOil to distributors is not adequate, the IndianOil clarified that LPG refills are supplied by them as and when their distributors book indents which are executed within a day or two.

To ensure that all the LPG demand across northeast is fulfilled, IndianOil has augmented its supply chain logistics and has also started 24×7 operations of two major locations in the region, which are North Guwahati Bottling Plant and Silchar Bottling Plant.

G Ramesh, Chief General Manager of the IndianOil AOD State Office has requested all customers to stay at home and stay safe while IndianOil will ensure home delivery of cylinders so that your kitchen remains fully functional.