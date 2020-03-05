Indians need not Panic of Covid-19: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the Indians need not have to panic about the coronavirus outbreak. According to a WHO top officer, the cases tested positive of Covid-19 in India were because of travelling abroad, citizen’s caught the virus on foreign land.

Asked if the virus will subside as temperature rise, the WHO official said that they can’t speak yet as research still going on the same. It is a relatively new virus so gathering information on it will take time. Research on the virus is taking place 24×7 adding that there are many experts across the globe who are trying to figure it out its evolution, said WHO official.

However, 28 cases of Covid-19 have been reported from across the country. Experts said that there is no need to panic, the need of the hour is to get more trained doctors and nurses to treat the infected.

Indian citizens need to maintain basic hygiene like washing hands often, covering ones mouth while sneezing and if one feels sick they need to rush to doctors as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, an employee of Paytm has tested positive for coronavirus, pushing the e-wallet company to shut its Gurgaon office for two days. With this employee tested positive of coronavirus, the cases in India reached 29.

However, the government on Wednesday said it has started screening passengers on all incoming flights from abroad. More than 5 lakh people have already been screened. Elsewhere, the outbreak continues unabated.

Coronavirus outbreak originated in China’s Wuhan in December and has spread to over 60 nations, killing more than 3,000 people and infecting over 90,000.