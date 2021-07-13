Covid 19NationalTop Stories

India’s 1st COVID-19 Patient Infected with the Virus Again

By Pratidin Bureau

A woman medico, who was India’s first COVID-19 case, has tested positive again for the virus, health authorities said in Thrissur, Kerala, on Tuesday (July 13). “She is reinfected with COVID-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, the antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic,” Thrissur DMO Dr. K J Reena told PTI.

Her samples were tested as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purposes. Then the RT-PCR result turned out to be positive, she said. The woman is presently at home and “she is OK,” the doctor said.

It was on January 30, 2020, that the third-year medical student from Wuhan University tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the country’s first COVID-19 patient, days after she had returned home following semester holidays.

Related News

Assam Police Apprehends Rhino Poacher At Manipur

Serum Institute To Manufacture Sputnik Vaccine In September

Delta Variant Becoming Dominant Covid-19 Strain Worldwide:…

Assam: Over 1lakh Government Posts Lying Vacant

After nearly three weeks of treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, she had tested negative twice for the virus, confirming her recovery, and was discharged on February 20, 2020.

ALSO READ: Assam Police Apprehends Rhino Poacher At Manipur

You might also like
Assam

Barpeta: Huge Amount of Brown Sugar Seized, 2 Held

Top Stories

“Tie-up With AIUDF Cost Us BTC Election” – Rupjyoti Kurmi

Sports

OIL FC clinch Bordoloi Trophy

Assam

Lockdown 3.0: Fish Markets To Remain Closed

National

COVID-19: Assam Tablighi Jamaat Member Commits Suicide In Maharashtra

Sports

Shiva Thapa aims for a golden homecoming

Comments
Loading...