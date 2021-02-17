India’s 1st Woman To Be Hanged For Murdering 7 Family Members

For the first time in the history of India’s Independence, a woman prisoner will be hanged to death for a crime she was found guilty of. The woman will be executed at the country’s lone female execution room in Mathura.

According to reports, Shabnam, one of the two convicts in the sensational Amroha murder case, however the date of execution is not fixed yet.

According to the Senior Jail Superintendent, “Jail administration has started the preparation for the hanging and order for rope has been placed. Shabnam and Salim will be hanged as soon as the death warrant is issued”.

It may be stated that Saleem and Shabnam were having an affair and wanted to get married but their relationship met with stiff opposition from the woman’s family. In April 2008, Shabnam brutally murdered seven of her family members with an axe, with the help of her lover and the woman initially pretended that her house in Amroha district of UP was attacked by unidentified assailants.

It came to light during the investigation that she had abetted Saleem in the crime as she made her family members drink milk laced with sedatives before hacking them to death. She didn’t even spare her little nephew killed who was strangulated to death, India TV reported.

A sessions court had sentenced the duo to death. In 2010, they challenged the Sessions court’s verdict in the Allahabad High Court. The HC upheld the death sentenced. Shabnam and Saleem then approached the Supreme Court but the top court in 2015, upheld the death sentence.