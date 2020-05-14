India’s COVID-19 Cases Stands at 78,003, Death Toll 2,549

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 78,003 on Thursday, after a jump of 3,722 cases in the last 24 hours. One hundred thirty-four people died due to the disease in 24 hours (between Wednesday and Thursday), as per reports.

According to the Union health ministry, the death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 2,549. The number of active cases in the country stands at 49,219.

The health ministry had said on Wednesday that the doubling time of infection has improved to 12.2 days from 10.9 days.

According to the union health ministry, Maharashtra has the most number of positive Covid-19 cases with 25,922 positive cases, followed by Gujarat with 9,267, and Tamil Nadu with 9,227 cases.