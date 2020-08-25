Top StoriesHealthNational

India’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 3.17 Million

By Pratidin Bureau
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 31,67,323 with 60,975 people testing positive of the virus in a day while the recoveries surged to 24,04,585. The recovery rate has reached 75.92 percent according to the data of the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.84 percent.

According to the health ministry’s data, there are 7,04,348 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.24 percent of the total caseload.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,68,27,520 samples have been tested up to August 24 with 9,25,383 samples being tested on Monday.

