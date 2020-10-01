India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 63Lakh Marks

India’s COVID-19 count crossed 63 lakh on Thursday with 86,821 infections being reported in the last 24 hours. As per the latest data released by the union ministry of health and family welfare, 1,181 coronavirus patients lost their battle with the deadly contagious virus pushing the fatalities count to 98,678.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 63,12,585. There are 9,40,705 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country and 52,73,201 have been discharged so far, as per the health ministry data.

The health ministry stated that the country continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases as a percentage of the total positive cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulatively 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for the detection of coronavirus infection up to September 30.