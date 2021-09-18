Covid 19HealthTop Stories

India’s Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 80 Crore

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

The Union Minister of Health said that India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 80 crore, with over 77.25 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Saturday.

The ministry, in a statement, said the last 10 crore doses were administered in just 11 days.

“In a landmark achievement, India”s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 80 crore landmark milestone (80,33,75,147) today. More than 77.25 lakh (77,25,076) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today,” said the statement by the health ministry.

The ministry added that daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight,

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the people of the country, including healthcare workers, for the achievement of the 80-crore milestone.

Ministry data further stated that according to the 7 pm provisional report, 60,03,94,452 first vaccine doses and 20,29,80,695 second vaccine doses have been administered.

According to the ministry, the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, reported PTI.

