India’s COVID Death Toll Crosses One Lakh

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
28

India’s COVID-19 death toll crossed one lakh and the infection tally climbed to 64,73,544, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 54 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 83.84 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 64,73,544 with 79,476 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,00,842 with the virus claiming 1,069 lives in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

The 1,069 new fatalities include 424 from Maharashtra, 125 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 53 each from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 50 from Punjab, 37 from Delhi, 36 from Madhya Pradesh, and 31 from Andhra Pradesh.

Total 1,00,842 deaths reported so far in the country includes 37,480 from Maharashtra, followed by 9,653 from Tamil Nadu, 9,119 from Karnataka, 5,917 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,900 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,438 from Delhi, 5,070 from West Bengal, 3,501 from Punjab, and 3,475 from Gujarat.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The total recoveries have surged to 54,27,706, while there are 9,44,996 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

