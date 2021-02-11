Top StoriesNational

India’s First CNG Tractor Launch On Friday

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
44

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday will launch India’s first CNG tractor that is expected to save atleast a lakh rupees on fuel costs annually for farmers.

“India”s first-ever diesel tractor, converted to CNG, will be formally launched by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tomorrow (Friday),” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Parshottam Rupala and V K Singh will be present at the launch.

The statement said the conversion process was carried out jointly by Rawmatt Techno Solutions & Tomasetto Achille India.

The tractors will help farmers increase their income and create job opportunities in rural India, it said.

Besides, its environmental friendly and is cheaper.

