India’s Largest Piggery Project Launched in Meghalaya

India’s largest piggery project was launched in Meghalaya today by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Kailash Choudhary.

Funded by NCDC, the project is expected to make Meghalaya self-sufficient in pork production.

Expressing his happiness over the development, CM Conrad Sangma tweeted, “A moment of pride as India’s Largest Piggery Mission was launched in #Meghalaya by Hon’ble MoS for @AgriGoISh @KailashBaytuJi. Funded by NCDC, the ₹209 Cr project is a step towards #AatmaNirbhar, making #Meghalaya self-sufficient in pork production.”

The project is also expected to boost the income of over 25000 households in the state. Additionally, it would bring an estimated cash inflow of Rupees 691 crore to the state over the next 8 years.

The CM tweeted in this regard, “India’s Largest Piggery Development Project will increase the income of over 25,000 households in #Meghalaya added with an expected ₹691 Cr additional income over the next 8 years for the State. Through this, farmers can avail loan with 0% interest.”