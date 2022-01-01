Covid 19NationalTop Stories

India’s Omicron Tally Rises to 1,431

By Pratidin Bureau
India reported 161 fresh cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,431, said Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The 1,431 cases of Omicron have been detected across 23 states and union territories so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases with 454 followed by Delhi with 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115. The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 16,000-mark in the country after around 65 days, taking the infection tally to 3,48,61,579, while the count of active cases increased to 1,04,781, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India saw 22,775 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 daily fatalities, the data stated.

