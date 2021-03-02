IndiGo Starts Non-Stop Flight Dibrugarh- Bengaluru Enroute

IndiGo Airlines has started a direct flight connecting Dibrugarh to the southern city of Bengaluru from March 1.

Flight 6E 6126 of IndiGo Airlines will take off from Bengaluru at 8:15 AM and land at Dibrugarh at 11:15 AM, while the return flight 6E 6128 will take off from Dibrugarh at 11:45 AM and arrive at Bengaluru at 3:25 PM.

The flight service between both the cities will be operational on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had earlier stated that the Dibrugarh airport is up for expansion.