Indigo to Reintroduce Flight Services between Dibrugarh-Bengaluru

Indigo is planning to reintroduce direct flight between Dibrugarh and Bengaluru. It is also planning to start flight service from Dibrugarh to Jaipur.

The airlines currently operate daily flights to Kolkata and Delhi and one flight to Guwahati.

The airlines also launched exclusive flights, non-stop flights to Dimapur, Imphal and Shillong.

IndiGo has a total destination count of 95 with 71 domestic destinations and 24 International.

This includes Kanpur (KNU) which is now open for sale.

The airlines will also resume meals on-board service for flights of less than 2 hours of duration. The decision was taken after the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights. Since April 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, air carriers were not allowed to serve in-flight meals, which were less than two hours of duration.

