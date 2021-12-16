IndiGo’s Guwahati-Pune Flight Ops Begins

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who inaugurated IndiGo’s daily flight between Guwahati and Pune on Wednesday evening, took off last night from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport to Pune returned to Guwahati on Thursday morning

The daily flight will depart from the Guwahati airport at 10.40 PM and arrive at the Pune airport at 2.15 AM, an official statement of IndiGo read. The return flight will depart at 2.50 AM and land at the Guwahati airport at 6.05 AM, it added.

The airline said it currently operates more than 500 weekly flights from four cities of Assam including Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat.

Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja, and Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneshwar Kalita were present during the virtual flag-off ceremony yesterday.