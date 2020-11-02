Top StoriesRegional

Indo-Israeli Ties To Power Bright Agro Future In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Sarbananda Sonowal's twitter handle
2

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Ambassador of Israel to India Dr. Ron Malka will lay the foundation stone of Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Protected Cultivation in Guwahati on Monday

Ahead of the ceremony, the chief minister tweeted, “Today is a historic day for Assam, as we tie up with Israel for cooperation in the field of agriculture”.

Furthermore, Sonowal expressed his gratitude to prime minister Narendra Modi, “I express my sincere gratitude to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for taking Indo-Israel relations to new heights, which wouldn’t have been possible without his visionary leadership.

State agriculture minister Atul Bora would be present at the event as well.

The Centre of Excellence for Vegetables is an Indo-Israel project approved by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India under the National Horticulture Mission Scheme.

