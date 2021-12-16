Indrani Mukerjea Claims Sheena Bora Is Alive And In Kashmir

Sheena, Indrani’s first-born daughter was reportedly blackmailing her mother to get a house in Mumbai. She later suddenly vanished in 2012.

Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the high profile murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, has written a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stating that after all these years, Sheena Bora was actually alive.

Asking the CBI to look for her in Kashmir, she wrote in her letter that she had come across a woman in jail who claimed to have met Sheena in Kashmir.

She has also moved an application before the special CBI court, which is due to come up for hearing soon.

Notably, Indrani Mukerjea has been in Mumbai’s Byculla jail since her arrest in 2015 in her daughter’s murder case. Her bail application was reportedly rejected last month by the Bombay High Court and she is expected to approach the Supreme Court soon through her lawyer Sana Khan.

Events As They Unfolded In The Murder Case

Indrani had left her two children, Sheena and Mikhail, with her parents in Guwahati as she moved to Mumbai where she married Peter Mukerjea, a media executive. Having seen her photograph in a magazine, Sheena Bora had followed her to Mumbai, according to Mumbai police and CBI.

After her disappearance, Rahul Mukerjea, Peter’s son from his first marriage who had fallen in love with Sheena, tried to find her but was told that she had moved out of the country.

The case came to light in 2015 as Indrani Mukerjea’s driver was Shyamvir Rai was caught with a gun, who revealed during interrogation that he had witnessed another murder. He revealed that Sheena Bora was strangulated by Indrani Mukerjea who had, in 2012, introduced her daughter as her sibling.

Investigating agencies alleged that Sheena was strangulated and her body was disposed of in neighbouring Raigad district. They said that they were able to recover Sheena’s remains but Indrani has refuted the claims.

After Indrani’s arrest, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna was also caught for allegedly helping her with the murder and disposing of the evidence. Peter Mukerjea was also arrested by the CBI for being part of the conspiracy but was granted bail in 2020. Peter and Indrani Mukerjea got divorced during the trial.

