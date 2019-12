Virat Kohli-led Team India will take on West Indies in the third decisive encounter of the three-match ODI series at Cuttack in Odisha on Sunday.

India lost the first one-dayer at Chennai by 8 wickets, while won second at Visakhapatanam with 107 runs equalizing 1-1. Earlier, West Indies lost the T20I series 2-1.

The match will start at 1.30 PM.