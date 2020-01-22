InPics: Preparation of Assam tableau at R-Day parade

InPics: Preparation of Assam tableau at R-Day parade
Amid the ongoing widespread protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the State, Assam is all set to showcase its tableau at the 71st Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, next year.

This year, bamboo and cane crafts of Assam will be showcased at the parade. Products like bamboo mats, sital pati, baskets of various sizes and shapes, winnowing trays, sieves, japi etc will be displayed in the parade. Also, Bhortal Nritya will also be displayed and performed as a part of the Tableau.

Here are some pictures of the ongoing preparation:

