Insurgency Incidents Declined by 70% in NE: Centre

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday informed that there has been a 70 percent reduction in insurgency incidents and a drop of 80 percent in civilian deaths in the Northeast in 2019 compared to 2013.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy while addressing the house said that the security situation in the Northeastern states has improved substantially since 2014 and there has been a 78 percent decline in casualties in security forces.

Replying to a query, Reddy said that compared to 2013, there has been a 70 percent reduction in insurgency incidents, 80 percent in civilian deaths and 78 percent in security forces casualties in the year 2019.

According to reports, as many as 1,824 insurgents surrendered between 2014 and 2019.

The minister further stated that recently 88 cadres of National Liberationist in Front of Tripura-Sabir Debbarma (NLFT-SD) surrendered after an agreement with the outfit in August 2019.

He said 644 cadres of different outfits surrendered on January 23, 2020, and 1,615 cadres of different factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland [NDFB] surrendered on January 30, 2020, after signing of Memorandum of Settlement.