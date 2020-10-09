Top StoriesNationalWorld

Intel Suggests China Helping Pak Set Up Missile System in PoK

By Pratidin Bureau
There is growing intelligence that China is helping Pakistan beef up its military infrastructure in PoK, a report by Indian Express suggested.

As reported, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), late last month gave inputs on China aiding Pakistan build a new missile system in PoK.

The intelligence being provided also suggested that the Chinese PLA and the Pakistan Army were doing construction work for the installation of a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system close to Lasadanna Dhok in PoK.

Shedding light on the manpower involved, it further informed that around 130 Pakistan Army personnel and 25-40 civilians were working at the site. The control room for the system, it said, would be based at the Pakistani Army’s brigade headquarters in Bagh district.

At the control room, ten PLA personnel, including three officers, would be stationed.

Just three days ago, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also highlighted the close cooperation between China and Pakistan. He had said that India is” aware that China and Pakistan are cooperating closely, and Pakistan now is increasingly dependent on China for their defence supplies, and they are doing a lot of exercises together… this activity in terms of their bilateral exercises is on the increase.”

He had also said that India was ready for a two-front attack and is closely monitoring all the activities.    

