IntelliSmart To Install 6 Lakh Smart Meters In Assam, Bags 6-Crore Order

Smart metering company IntelliSmart will be installing nearly six lakh meters in Assam.

As per reports, the Assam Government has given a Rs 500 crore order to the smart meter installation company, a Gurugram-based joint venture of National Investment Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

Besides, a Letter of Award (LoA) was awarded to the company from the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) on Monday to install pre-paid smart meters in 19 circles, Anil Rawal, MD, and CEO, IntelliSmart told PTI during an interaction.

“This was the first time that competitive bids were invited for any smart metering project on Totex mode (capex + opex), and Assam gets the distinction of leading the smart metering drive of the country on a competitive model,” the PTI report stated.

“Smart metering shall create systemic efficiency improvements in financial and operational health of discoms, along with consumer empowerment by giving them control on consumption based on their capacity and needs, as well as building transparency by providing regular data on their consumption,” the report added.